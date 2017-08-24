Tradeweb launches electronic swaptions trading on TW SEF

New York - Tradeweb Markets, a provider of fixed income, derivatives and ETF marketplaces, has announced the launch of swaptions trading on TW SEF.

Garda Capital Partners, an alternative asset manager focused on providing uncorrelated fixed income investment strategies, executed the first fully-electronic swaption on TW SEF at the end of Q3 2017.

Eight swap dealers are live on the platform, with another four in the process of on-boarding.