Accuity launches screening technology for financial crime compliance

First Published 16th October 2017
Accuity launches screening technology for transparent, traceable and auditable financial crime compliance
Accuity, the financial crime compliance, payments and KYC solutions provider, has announced the launch of its transaction screening technology designed to help clients automate and gain an end-to-end view of their financial crime compliance screening.
The latest version of Fircosoft screening technology - Firco Continuity 5.9 - enables visibility and control to transaction screening, making compliance processes traceable and auditable at a more detailed and granular level. This new level of visibility - over all transactions in the screening systems and decision process - is coupled with improved system control and data integrity enhancements.