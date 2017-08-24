TNS provides managed hosting in ASX's liquidity centre

TNS' Managed Hosting Service is now available at the Australian Liquidity Centre (ALC) in Sydney which is owned by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). TNS' service can help financial organisations to reduce the complexity and cost involved with establishing and managing remote exchange access and data centre space.

TNS' Managed Hosting, Co-Location and Connectivity Service deals with the procurement, staging and management responsibilities for the infrastructure required by the client to trade in remote locations.

Alex Walker, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of TNS' Financial Services Division, said: "We're looking forward to our part in growing liquidity on ASX and ASX24 by providing this Managed Hosting Service to firms who don't have IT resource in off-site locations and who want to eliminate capex while at the same time establish their trading servers and technology close to these markets."