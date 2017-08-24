Thomson Reuters launches Elektron Feed for OPRA

Thomson Reuters Elektron Direct Feed (EDF) for the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA), can reduce client costs by providing access to securities information services providers without the need for additional server capacity.

Thomson Reuters has partnered with Celoxica to create the Elektron Direct Feed. EDF replaces the current direct feed offering, TRDFD, and is fully managed by Thomson Reuters as part of its Elektron as a Service offering. This relieves financial institutions of having to manage exchange data and content.

Existing applications, currently using standard Elektron APIs, can now be powered by Direct Feed content.

TR expects to replaces other TRDFD installations with similar EDF technology in the future.