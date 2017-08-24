UK Government invests 6 million GBP in data innovation with Open Data Institute
First Published 17th October 2017
Innovate UK is providing £6 million over three years to the Open Data Institute (ODI), to advance knowledge and expertise in how data can shape the next generation of public and private services, and create economic growth
Now in its sixth year, the ODI aims to build a strong, fair and sustainable data ecosystem by helping businesses and governments around the world get data to people who need it.
Over three years, the work will help the UK to build on its strengths in data and data analytics, break new ground in creating value from data across industry, and ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of data innovation globally.
It will include a number of projects chosen by the ODI to progress strategically important areas: building data infrastructure, improving data literacy, stimulating data innovation and progressing the ethical use of data. In the first year of the programme, work will focus on creating economic, and social benefits from data, answering a range of key innovation questions and meeting business needs, including:
- How can businesses make better technological and business model decisions by capitalising on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and measures that provide greater control over personal data?
- How are data and technology innovation communities spread across the UK, and what are their links with our top academic and business institutions? What does this tell us about where Government should invest, and where businesses should establish themselves?
- How can data be used to improve the peer-to-peer accommodation market for organisations like AirBnB or LoveHomeSwap, to support businesses and communities, and improve the experience of consumers and users?
- What are the most effective data-enabled public services? What lessons can they offer to other public sector workers developing services? And what new models can we uncover through experimentation?
- How can government, businesses and communities work together to maintain data? How can they collaborate to ensure that data from multiple sources can be understood and combined easily?