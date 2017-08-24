UK Government invests 6 million GBP in data innovation with Open Data Institute

Now in its sixth year, the ODI aims to build a strong, fair and sustainable data ecosystem by helping businesses and governments around the world get data to people who need it.

Over three years, the work will help the UK to build on its strengths in data and data analytics, break new ground in creating value from data across industry, and ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of data innovation globally.

It will include a number of projects chosen by the ODI to progress strategically important areas: building data infrastructure, improving data literacy, stimulating data innovation and progressing the ethical use of data. In the first year of the programme, work will focus on creating economic, and social benefits from data, answering a range of key innovation questions and meeting business needs, including: