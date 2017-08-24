Push Technology releases Diffusion 6.0
First Published 18th October 2017
Out-of-the-Box enterprise-grade real-time data streaming addresses the challenge of data management for IoT & mobile app development teams
Push Technology , the real-time delta data streaming and messaging provider, has announced the release of Diffusion 6.0 - Push Technology's patented, bi-directional, delta-data streaming and messaging platform is available on-premise, in-the-cloud, or in hybrid configurations.
Diffusion 6.0 integrates with new and existing application architectures - providing a data layer to address the challenge of business application data management. The new Diffusion release includes two add-on modules plus enhanced features to further offload development team tasks with out-of-the-box functionality.
The Scale & Availability Pack and the Auto-Scale Pack are designed to allow application developers to select enhanced Diffusion functionality specific to their application use case(s) requirements, as they scale and grow. The Scale & Availability Pack offers functionality including clustering, fan-out, and persistence - focused on addressing the challenges of resilience, geo-dispersement of data, and scaling to large audiences. The Auto-Scale Pack integrates Kubernetes and Prometheus to facilitate fast, simple, application deployment which enables Diffusion applications to be conveniently "containerized," and managed, monitored and scaled.
The Diffusion 6.0 new out-of-the-box functionality includes:
- Time series data . Time series are ordered series of events. Effective management of time series data is useful for tracking account history, managing inventory or logistics, and for collaborative applications, e.g. chat.
- Persistence. Data persistence preserves the state of data when a server is closed and then restarted. It is particularly useful for maintenance, update, or an unplanned outage. Persistence eliminates the need for the server to reload the data model when it starts.
- Typed request-response messaging. Diffusion now allows applications to send request messages or data to a client, a set of clients, or a message path and the recipient of the information can respond directly to the request. Diffusion takes care of data conversion, allowing applications to pass instances of the data type directly to and from the API. This allows customers to co-ordinate messages sent with messages received enabling proper transactional interactions.
- Support of new data types.Diffusion now supportsint64, string, and double. This new support enables developers to build applications without the need for complicated data transformations.