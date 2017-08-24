Push Technology releases Diffusion 6.0

Push Technology , the real-time delta data streaming and messaging provider, has announced the release of Diffusion 6.0 - Push Technology's patented, bi-directional, delta-data streaming and messaging platform is available on-premise, in-the-cloud, or in hybrid configurations.

Diffusion 6.0 integrates with new and existing application architectures - providing a data layer to address the challenge of business application data management. The new Diffusion release includes two add-on modules plus enhanced features to further offload development team tasks with out-of-the-box functionality.

The Scale & Availability Pack and the Auto-Scale Pack are designed to allow application developers to select enhanced Diffusion functionality specific to their application use case(s) requirements, as they scale and grow. The Scale & Availability Pack offers functionality including clustering, fan-out, and persistence - focused on addressing the challenges of resilience, geo-dispersement of data, and scaling to large audiences. The Auto-Scale Pack integrates Kubernetes and Prometheus to facilitate fast, simple, application deployment which enables Diffusion applications to be conveniently "containerized," and managed, monitored and scaled.

The Diffusion 6.0 new out-of-the-box functionality includes: