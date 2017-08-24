Bloomberg and Castine integrate research tech & payment solutions

Bloomberg and Castine have announced that their respective research management technology and research payment solutions can be integrated to provide an end-to-end solution for EU and global asset managers who will be operating under MiFID II guidelines starting January 2018.

The combined solutions allow asset managers to use P&L or client commissions to pay for research, whatever payment methodology the firm decides to use. While several large buy-side firms have elected to use their own funds to pay for research, many buy-side firms will be opting to pay for research using a Research Payment Account (RPA), which is charged to the client.

Bloomberg and Castine's integrated RPA offerings will help mutual customers to manage research subscriptions, track consumption, perform due diligence and compliance reviews, evaluate research quality, create MiFID-compliant budgets, attribute value (broker vote), manage invoices, generate user-driven trade reports, and process payments through their RPAs or otherwise.