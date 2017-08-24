BNP Paribas and Enyx form market data partnership

London, Paris, New York - BNP Paribas and Enyx have announced a strategic partnership to provide market data stability and quality for BNP Paribas Global Markets' market access infrastructure.

BNP Paribas has also selected Enyx's nxFeed product for their market access in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and the two companies are teaming up to integrate their hardware acceleration technology to improve efficiency in real time data processing.

BNP Paribas, as a strategic partner, will be represented at Enyx's board of directors by Alexandre Benech, Global Co-Head of Electronic Market Making and Commerce, BNP Paribas.