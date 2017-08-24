Derivatives industry joins forces to launch Futuresfundamentals.org education resource

Chicago - FIA Expo has seen the launch of futuresfundamentals.org, an online resource to provide information and curriculum for learners of all levels to understand the role that derivatives markets play in the global economy and our everyday lives.

With initial support from the FIA, CME Group, NFA, The Institute for Financial Markets (IFM) and CME Group Foundation, futuresfundamentals.org will be an online resource for derivatives education, providing interactive tools, a trading simulator and curriculum for a wide variety of audiences.

"With futuresfundamentals.org, we now have a resource for market users, policymakers, educators and students, as well as the general public, to better understand how risk management markets work and why they matter to all of us, every day," said Walt Lukken, President and CEO of FIA.

Futuresfundamentals.org is available now and provides the following tools:

Get the Basics: An introductory unit that helps professionals and students learn Futures 101 - how the marketplace, futures and options work. This covers topics such as the relationship between supply and demand and the concept of risk.

See the Impact: Tools to discover how familiar tasks like buying food or gas, or obtaining a mortgage, are affected by futures markets. The section also provides a brief introduction of hedging and speculating.

Explore the Marketplace: A closer look at what makes futures markets tick - from participants and key processes to policies and protections facilitated through clearing houses.

EconEssentials: A resource for educators that provides free materials that integrate seamlessly into the classroom, including online modules and coursework to understand managing risk when buying a car, getting a student loan or starting a part-time job.

To access Futures Fundamentals please visit http://www.futuresfundamentals.org.