SocGen deploys Trading Technologies' platform globally
First Published 19th October 2017
Trading Technologies' platform to be available to Societe Generale's client base
Chicago - Trading Technologies International, the provider of professional trading software, has entered an agreement with Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking to make the TT trading platform available globally to Societe Generale's institutional trading client base.
This move provides professional derivatives trading customers of Societe Generale's electronic execution business with access to TT's trading technology, including Autospreader, ADL, charting and analytics, options trading and connectivity through the Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol.