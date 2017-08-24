SocGen deploys Trading Technologies' platform globally

Chicago - Trading Technologies International, the provider of professional trading software, has entered an agreement with Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking to make the TT trading platform available globally to Societe Generale's institutional trading client base.

This move provides professional derivatives trading customers of Societe Generale's electronic execution business with access to TT's trading technology, including Autospreader, ADL, charting and analytics, options trading and connectivity through the Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol.