Nasdaq and SGX establish collaborative listings agreement

New York and Singapore - Nasdaq and Singapore Exchange (SGX) have signed a collaborative agreement to leverage their strengths as listings venues in the U.S. and Asia respectively. The new agreement seeks to enhance the channels available for companies to access capital market funding and enhance their corporate profile in both markets.



As part of this agreement, Nasdaq and SGX, who also share a market technology relationship, are currently exploring the demand among corporates for a concurrent or sequential listing on both exchanges. Nasdaq and SGX are committed to supporting companies that are interested in pursuing this route.

Both parties are also reviewing the feasibility of bringing Nasdaq's International Designation program to existing SGX-listed companies that wish to enhance their corporate profile and tap the investor base in the United States. Discussions are also underway to cross-promote Nasdaq and SGX's marketing activities in North America and Asia.

Lastly, SGX has also started exploring the feasibility of streamlining the listing processes of both exchanges to create a more efficient pathway for companies seeking a listing in both venues.