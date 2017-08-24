Xavier Rolet to leave LSEG

Following almost nine years as CEO of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has announced that Xavier Rolet will leave the Group by the end of December 2018. The board is now initiating a process to find a successor and will work closely with Xavier to ensure a smooth transition process.

Xavier Rolet said: "I am extremely proud of all we have done together in just under a decade to turn LSEG into a truly global financial market infrastructure group. By adhering to our core values of partnership, innovation, open access and integrity, we have shown the hugely positive contribution capitalism can make to all of society."