Daniel Maguire appointed as CEO of LCH Group

LCH has announced that Daniel Maguire has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of LCH Group, with immediate effect. The appointment follows Suneel Bakhshi's decision, earlier this summer, to step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of LCH Group after four years in the role.

Daniel was appointed Group COO, LCH in April 2017. He has been involved in LCH's SwapClear service from inception and during his 16-year career at LCH has been responsible for risk management, default management, product management, regulatory strategy, programme delivery, sales, marketing and operations.

Daniel will also become a member of London Stock Exchange Group's Executive Committee, reporting to Xavier Rolet, LSEG CEO.

Suneel will assume the role of Chairman, LSEG International Advisory Groups where he will guide the establishment of a series of regional advisory groups.