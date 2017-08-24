Colt to provide direct connectivity for Japan Exchange Group to Chicago

Chicago and Tokyo - Colt Technology Services will provide direct connectivity between trading venues in Tokyo and Chicago for the Japan Exchange Group's new inter-exchange service dubbed "JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct".

The new service, powered by Colt's dedicated, ultra-low-latency IQ Network, links JPX's data centre in Tokyo with the Aurora and Cermak data centres utilised by major exchanges in Chicago.

Colt's existing points of presence, colocated with both JPX and Chicago's Aurora and Cermak data centres, eliminate the need for additional local connectivity. In combination with Colt's intercontinental connectivity, JPX is able to offer lower latency to trading participants, contributing to greater overall liquidity. The low-latency network route chosen by JPX linking exchanges in Tokyo and Chicago was optimised earlier this year.