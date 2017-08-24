Enyx launches FPGA platform
First Published 20th October 2017
Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+technology powers Enyx nxFeed solutions
Chicago, New York, Paris, Hong Kong - Enyx has announced the launch of a new FPB2 platform powered by the Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA.
The FPB2 platform, developed by Bittware, utilizes Xilinx VUS+ FPGA which offers a 4x larger matrix than its predecessor, as well as 25 Gbs Ethernet connectivity, improved overall in/out latency, and a running frequency of up to 800 MHz.
Features of the nxFeed solution include:
- More than 2x the symbol capacity
- 18,000 symbols for by-order protocols
- 36,000 symbols for by-price protocols
- Improved latency by more than 30%
- Average wire-to-wire latency of 1076 ns for Nasdaq Totalview ITCH
- Average wire-to-wire latency of 853 ns for CME Globex MDP3
- Continuous trading book uncross for by-order protocols
- Improved publication filtering and granularity
- PTP time stamping
- PCI Express Gen 4.0 ready
- 25 Gbs Ethernet ready
Currently, nxFeed products support 40+ markets across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. with plans to increase coverage to at least 16 new markets over the next 18 months. Enyx's Xilinx VUS+ enabled FPB2 platform will be available for production on November 1st.