Enyx launches FPGA platform

Chicago, New York, Paris, Hong Kong - Enyx has announced the launch of a new FPB2 platform powered by the Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGA.

The FPB2 platform, developed by Bittware, utilizes Xilinx VUS+ FPGA which offers a 4x larger matrix than its predecessor, as well as 25 Gbs Ethernet connectivity, improved overall in/out latency, and a running frequency of up to 800 MHz.

Features of the nxFeed solution include:

More than 2x the symbol capacity

18,000 symbols for by-order protocols

36,000 symbols for by-price protocols

Improved latency by more than 30%

Average wire-to-wire latency of 1076 ns for Nasdaq Totalview ITCH

Average wire-to-wire latency of 853 ns for CME Globex MDP3

Continuous trading book uncross for by-order protocols

Improved publication filtering and granularity

PTP time stamping

PCI Express Gen 4.0 ready

25 Gbs Ethernet ready

Currently, nxFeed products support 40+ markets across Europe, Asia, and the U.S. with plans to increase coverage to at least 16 new markets over the next 18 months. Enyx's Xilinx VUS+ enabled FPB2 platform will be available for production on November 1st.