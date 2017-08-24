ICE completes BOAML research platform purchase

Atlanta and New York - Intercontinental Exchange has completed its acquisition of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research division's fixed income index platform, which will become part of ICE Data Services. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed and the financial impact of the transaction will be immaterial to ICE in 2017.

The acquired indices will be renamed ICE BofAML Indices and will become part of ICE Data Services' suite of businesses, which provides proprietary indices, and third-party index and ETF calculation services, as well as proprietary market data, pricing and analytics, desktops and connectivity solutions.

With the completion of this acquisition, the AUM benchmarked against the combined fixed income index business of ICE will be nearly $1 trillion.