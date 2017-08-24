FIA launches FIA Training for industry professionals

Chicago - Developed by industry professionals for industry professionals, FIA Training courses aim to help educate traders, senior managers, analysts and programmers as well as sales, client services, operations and other team members.

Current online courses include:

Market Conduct Fundamentals - This course provides a high-level overview of prohibited and disruptive practices and exchange requirements in the futures and options industry. It covers:

Wash trades

Spoofing

Front Running

Corners & Squeezes

Marking or Banging the Close

Misleading Statements & Rumors

Insider Trading

Rules & Regulatory Guidance for CME Group Markets -This course has been produced jointly by FIA and the CME Group to help market users understand and comply with some of the most important trade practice rules of the CME Group U.S. Exchanges. Topics include:

Wash Trades

Pre-arranged and Pre-negotiated Trades

Disruptive Practices

Block Trades

EFRPs

Exchange Trading & Regulatory Fundamentals for Electronic Traders - specifically:

Getting ready to trade

Central Limit Order Book trading

Key exchange trading rules

Non-Central Limit Order Book trading including: Block trades and Exchange for Related Positions

Rules & Regulatory Guidance for ICE Futures U.S. - This course has been produced jointly by FIA and ICE Futures U.S. to help market users understand and comply with rules specific to the exchange. Topics include:

Disruptive trading practices

Wash trades

Prearranged trades

Block trades

Exchange for Related Positions

FIA Training offers multiple options for either individuals or companies to purchase and access the courses. FIA members enjoy discounted rates and volume discounts available for bulk purchases.

Further training modules will be rolled out in the coming months.

Learn more about FIA Training here.