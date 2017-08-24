FIA launches FIA Training for industry professionals
First Published 23rd October 2017
FIA has announced the launch of FIA Training, a program of learning tools that cover topics such as market conduct and compliance
Chicago - Developed by industry professionals for industry professionals, FIA Training courses aim to help educate traders, senior managers, analysts and programmers as well as sales, client services, operations and other team members.
Current online courses include:
Market Conduct Fundamentals - This course provides a high-level overview of prohibited and disruptive practices and exchange requirements in the futures and options industry. It covers:
- Wash trades
- Spoofing
- Front Running
- Corners & Squeezes
- Marking or Banging the Close
- Misleading Statements & Rumors
- Insider Trading
Rules & Regulatory Guidance for CME Group Markets -This course has been produced jointly by FIA and the CME Group to help market users understand and comply with some of the most important trade practice rules of the CME Group U.S. Exchanges. Topics include:
- Wash Trades
- Pre-arranged and Pre-negotiated Trades
- Disruptive Practices
- Block Trades
- EFRPs
Exchange Trading & Regulatory Fundamentals for Electronic Traders - specifically:
- Getting ready to trade
- Central Limit Order Book trading
- Key exchange trading rules
- Non-Central Limit Order Book trading including: Block trades and Exchange for Related Positions
Rules & Regulatory Guidance for ICE Futures U.S. - This course has been produced jointly by FIA and ICE Futures U.S. to help market users understand and comply with rules specific to the exchange. Topics include:
- Disruptive trading practices
- Wash trades
- Prearranged trades
- Block trades
- Exchange for Related Positions
FIA Training offers multiple options for either individuals or
companies to purchase and access the courses. FIA members enjoy
discounted rates and volume discounts available for bulk
purchases.
Further training modules will be rolled out in the coming months.
