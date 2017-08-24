Saxo Bank announces new account functionality on SaxoTraderGO

Saxo Bank, the online trading provider, has announced the launch of a new, comprehensive account functionality on SaxoTraderGO for its client base. Clients trading under Saxo Bank A/S will have access to the new functionality from October 24 and the rest of the Saxo entities will go live during the remainder of October.

The new account section provides Saxo's clients with a number of graphical overviews to illustrate how their account value, profit/loss, returns and bookings have changed over a selected time period. It also provides graphical representation of a client's current and historic portfolio allocations as well as exposures to different asset classes and currencies. Clients can further choose to view an in-depth analysis of their P/L, bookings and cost by trading instrument, specific segment or sector.