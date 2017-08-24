T. Rowe Price implements Linedata NAV oversight solution

Linedata has announced that it has been selected by T. Rowe Price, the investment manager, to deliver comprehensive oversight to enhance T. Rowe Price's Net Asset Value (NAV) across its range of investment offerings.

Linedata Navquest offers oversight, validation, testing and contingency for the full range of middle office and fund accounting functions, developed from more than 70 customizable controls, using a client's own rules. Linedata Navquest can also highlight the specific NAV component which may be responsible for a discrepancy, supporting remediation.