DTCC'S Global Trade Repository adds to support for SFTR

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC ), the post-trade market infrastructure for the financial services industry, has begun efforts to enhance its European Global Trade Repository ( GTR ) in support of the upcoming Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR) expected to be implemented in 2019.

SFTR will require firms subject to EU regulations to report securities financing transactions including repurchase agreements, securities lending and margin lending trades to an authorised Trade Repository.

Andrew Douglas, ‎CEO of the European Global Trade Repository and Managing Director of Government Relations for EMEA/Asia at DTCC, stated, "We have a strong understanding of the proposed new rules and look forward to extending our capabilities to include the reporting of securities financing transactions. We have already begun outreach to potential clients and industry associations to ensure our offering enables our users to be fully compliant with the new regulation."