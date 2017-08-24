Adam Toms joins OpenFin as CEO Europe

New York and London - OpenFin, the operating system for financial desktops, has announced that Adam Toms has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer Europe. Adam is currently a board member of RSRCHX. Prior to RSRCHXchange, Adam served for 4 years as CEO of Instinet Europe and was responsible for managing Instinet's brokerage operations and business strategy in the EMEA region.

"OpenFin is one of the biggest, and most necessary, innovations in financial desktops over the past 20 years," said Mr. Toms. "OpenFin has widespread backing from most major banks and industry heavyweights who recognize OpenFin's operating system as the backbone on which we can build the future of finance. This is the point where we need to scale and drive this fundamental change across the industry in a collaborative manner."