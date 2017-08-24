Nasdaq completes eVestment acquisition

New York - Nasdaq has announced the completion of its acquisition of eVestment, the content and analytics provider used by asset managers, investment consultants and asset owners to help facilitate institutional investment decisions.

Nasdaq entered into an agreement to acquire eVestment in September. The deal is intended to enhance Nasdaq's Global Information Services business by allowing the company to broaden its reach into the buy-side and leverage the expertise of the leadership team.

Nasdaq's data and index operations, coupled with eVestment's institutional focus, will result in the creation of new solutions and expanded distribution to support the asset management community.