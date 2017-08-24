The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Colt provides connectivity between JPX and Chicago

First Published 24th October 2017

New exchange-to-exchange service from JPX leverages Colt IQ Network for security and low latency

Chicago and Tokyo - Colt Technology Services has announced that it will provide direct connectivity between trading venues in Tokyo and Chicago for the Japan Exchange Group's new inter-exchange service dubbed 'JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct'.

The new service, powered by Colt's IQ Network, links JPX's data centre in Tokyo with the Aurora and Cermak data centres utilised by exchanges in Chicago.

