Horizon joins the QuantHouse qh API Ecosystem
First Published 25th October 2017
QuantHouse and Horizon Software combine capabilities to provide end-to-end managed algorithmic trading solutions
Paris and Hong Kong - Horizon Software, the technology provider for electronic trading and investment management, has announced its collaboration with QuantHouse, the independent provider of API-based market data and algo trading service.
Arthur Tricoire, Managing Director at QuantHouse, commented: "We believe that this initiative will provide clients with the opportunity to focus resources on value added tasks such as trading strategies design and scale up their coverage to a broader and flexible panel of markets.''