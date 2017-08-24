Solvassure launch first compliance platform for GDPR and the accountability regime

London - RegTech provider Solvassure has created a single compliance platform for GDPR and the Accountability Regime in order to meet next year's implementation deadline.

The new platform, populated by material licensed to Solvassure by the FCA, PRA and Information Commissioner's Office, will enable up to 50,000 FCA regulated firms to be compliant with both GDPR and the Accountability Regime in a single cloud-based environment. This is achieved using Solvassure's proprietary regulations library which stores and processes published directives from UK and EU watchdogs.

Solvassure was the first RegTech firm to be granted a development licence to use copyright regulatory material by the FCA and the PRA.