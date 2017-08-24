ICE to buy Virtu BondPoint for USD 400 million

Intercontinental Exchange has entered into an agreement to acquire Virtu BondPoint from Virtu Financial for $400 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, and the closing is subject to applicable regulatory reviews and approvals. ICE will provide further details on its third quarter earnings call on November 2, 2017.

BondPoint is a provider of electronic fixed income trading solutions for the buy-side and sell-side offering access to centralized liquidity and automated trade execution services through its ATS linking more than 500 financial services firms.

"We believe adding BondPoint's capabilities to our data and technology infrastructure will allow us to continue to innovate for our customers as the fixed income markets evolve," said ICE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher.