ICE to take strategic stake in Euroclear

First Published 25th October 2017

Intercontinental Exchange announces EUR 275 million strategic stake in Euroclear

Intercontinental Exchange it has acquired a 4.7% stake in Euroclear for EUR 275 million.

ICE anticipates having one representative join the Board of Euroclear. Euroclear is a provider of post-trade services, including settlement, central securities depositories and related services for cross-border transactions across asset classes.

"We are thrilled to become a shareholder of Euroclear," said ICE Chairman and CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher. "Euroclear's infrastructure plays an increasingly important role as technology, collateral, risk management and regulation continue to drive an emphasis on post-trade services."

