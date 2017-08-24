Advise Signal application now available via ULLINK's NYFIX Portal

Advise Technologies, a provider of regulatory compliance solutions, offers coverage for 89 jurisdictions and global exchanges through its Signal software platform. Signal users can compare their holdings to relevant jurisdictional and exchange rules, receive alerts when actions must be taken, and prepare disclosure notifications that can be filed with regulators.

Through the Advise partnership with ULLINK, a provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions to the financial community, Signal can now be accessed by the community of buy-side firms active on NYFIX, the Global Connectivity Utility.

Signal targets an area of compliance that includes Substantial Shareholding Disclosures, Exchange and MiFID II Position Limit Tracking, Issuer Limits, Short Selling Regulations, Market Abuse Regulation, 13D, 13G, and more.