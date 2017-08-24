Preqin: Hedge fund performance update - September 2017

The Preqin All-Strategies Hedge Fund benchmark returned 1.43% in September, the highest monthly gain since January, as all top-level strategies saw positive performance. Year-to-date returns now stand at 8.28%, the highest performance the industry has seen at this stage of the year since 2013.

Event driven strategies funds generated the greatest return of any top-level strategy (+2.12%), following incremental gains made in August (+0.19%). Equity strategies funds posted returns of +1.93%, bringing 2017 YTD returns to +10.72%. In addition, all top-level strategies recorded positive monthly returns for the seventh time this year.

Activist funds made gains of +2.73% in September, taking 12-month cumulative returns to +13.98%. Discretionary and volatility funds posted +1.78% and +1.47% respectively, while systematic funds returned +0.77%.

However, September brought a reversal of fortunes for CTAs. They returned -1.83%, the lowest monthly return since August 2016 (-1.90%). Euro-denominated CTAs in particular struggled, posting returns of -3.99%.



