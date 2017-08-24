Cinnober introduces subsidiary Minium

Minium's solutions are based on Cinnober's existing technology for exchanges and clearinghouses, and will offer banks and their customers real-time post trade services. This includes an overview of their risk exposure to different markets in real-time.

The technology handles all traded asset classes as well transactions being conducted both within and outside an exchange.

Cinnober intends to market its subsidiaries using a new Group profile. At present, the Group has three separate subsidiaries with the following focus areas: client clearing (Minium), reporting services (Simplitium) and market surveillance - will be re-profiled in in conjunction with an industry event.



