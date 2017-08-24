Cristobal Conde joins Duco as advisor

London - Duco, the provider of self-service data normalization and reconciliation services, has announced that Cristóbal Conde has joined as an advisor to the CEO and board of directors.

Conde had a 24-year career at SunGard, culminating in him running the firm as CEO. He is currently an advisor and non-executive director at several technology firms, including OpenGamma, Digital Asset, Callsign and Digital Reasoning.

"I have been involved in reconciliation for much of my career and Duco is the first credible self-service solution I have ever seen," said Conde, commenting on his appointment. "I believe this approach will be extremely disruptive in a field that has not seen much innovation. Data and analytics are cornerstone-enabling functions where new, agile technology is rapidly changing businesses."