Deutsche Boerse regrets to see CEO Carsten Kengeter resign

Carsten Kengeter has informed the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse that he would like to step down as Chief Executive Officer effective 31 December 2017. He came to this decision following the advice of shareholders representing 6% of Deutsche Börse's stock who claimed that his position has "become untenable".

This move will allow the company to focus on business, clients and growth and to avoid further burdens caused by the ongoing investigation.

Carsten Kengeter said: "This decision was not easy for me since I feel very closely connected to Deutsche Börse and I still have many plans for the company."

The Supervisory Board accepted this request with deep regret and unanimously thanked Carsten Kengeter for his vision and leadership in driving Deutsche Börse transformation since 2015.

The details of the transition will be announced in due course as decisions are made.