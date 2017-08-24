ICE to launch SONIA futures contract

London - Intercontinental Exchange has announced that on December 1, 2017, ICE Futures Europe expects to launch a new one month, cash-settled futures contract based on the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) rate.

"We are pleased to introduce SONIA futures to our Sterling interest rate portfolio alongside the highly liquid Short Sterling and Gilt futures markets" said Stuart Williams, President, ICE Futures Europe. "We've seen significant growth in demand in both Sterling and Euro interest rate futures and options this year, and remain committed to developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers."