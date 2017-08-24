Exegy invests in EMEA with new appointmant
First Published 30th October 2017
Exegy appoints Carlos Lopez Lansdowne as Sales Director for Europe and Asia
St Louis - Exegy, a provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, has hired Carlos Lopez Lansdowne as its Sales Director for Europe and Asia, based in London. Mr. Lansdowne has responsibilities for sales of Exegy products and services, as well as development of partnerships to expand its enterprise ecosystem. He will report directly to chief operating officer Rod Arbaugh.
Prior to joining Exegy, Mr. Lansdowne led sales teams across EMEA and APAC for DXC Technology, Redline Software Solutions, Fidessa, SuperDerivatives, and Thomson Reuters.