Exegy invests in EMEA with new appointmant

St Louis - Exegy, a provider of managed services and technology for low-latency financial market data, has hired Carlos Lopez Lansdowne as its Sales Director for Europe and Asia, based in London. Mr. Lansdowne has responsibilities for sales of Exegy products and services, as well as development of partnerships to expand its enterprise ecosystem. He will report directly to chief operating officer Rod Arbaugh.

Prior to joining Exegy, Mr. Lansdowne led sales teams across EMEA and APAC for DXC Technology, Redline Software Solutions, Fidessa, SuperDerivatives, and Thomson Reuters.