John Horkan appointed LCH Group COO

LCH, the multi-asset clearing house, has announced that John Horkan has been appointed as LCH Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately. He assumes this role in addition to his current responsibilities as LCH Head of North America. John will continue to be based in New York reporting to Daniel Maguire, Chief Executive Officer of LCH Group.

As COO, John will work in partnership with the CEOs of LCH's regulated CCPs, and the senior management team, to deliver the Group's integrated global strategy across services and entities.

John joined LCH Group in 2012. Previously he spent 19 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan where his various roles included Regulatory Reform Program Manager for Global Banking & Markets, COO of Global Markets Sales and Corporate Bond Sales.