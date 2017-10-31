Itiviti integrates IHS Markit ETF data in Delta One solution

London - Itiviti, a technology provider for the capital markets industry, has announced a strategic alliance with IHS Markit, a provider of critical information and analytics solutions, to create a turnkey ETF solution integrating Tbricks by Itiviti trading platform with SOLA, the ETF data service from IHS Markit.

The solution combines the Tbricks by Itiviti trading platform with the managed data services offering from SOLA, connecting real-time ETF and index static data to pricing, trading and hedging tools.

Chris Anderson, Senior Product Manager, Itiviti said: "The combined solution solves a core problem for liquidity providers in today's evolving ETF landscape, empowering them to operate an ever more scalable, competitive and profitable business with confidence."