Nasdaq Nordic Fund Market launches on Bricknode

First Published 31st October 2017

Nasdaq's Nordic Fund Market (NFM) launches on Bricknode Marketplace

This integration allows Bricknode, a Sweden based developer of digital financial tools, to become a Nasdaq customer and do business with more than 5000 funds in the EU.

The integration of NFM means that Bricknode's cloud based services become more useful. Through Nasdaq users can choose between two services: NFM Order Routing for automated fund orders or NFM Full Service that also supports settlements, payments, transactions, fees and reconciliation.

