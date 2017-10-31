Leading institutions select Trax MiFID II reporting services

London - Trax has announced that several European buy- and sell-side firms have selected it for MiFID II Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) and/or Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) services, including: Crédit Agricole CIB, EUWAX AG, Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Investec Asset Management, Janus Henderson, Jupiter Asset Management, Martin Currie Investment Management, Mizuho International plc and Santander.

Trax's trade and transaction reporting solution can help reduce the technical burden of complying with MiFID II by allowing buy- and sell-side clients to send raw transaction flow to Trax. The Trax rules-based engine will then translate, filter, enrich and reconcile the data as required to meet regulatory requirements. Trax also provides connectivity options, including CSV uploads and links to OMS systems, including Charles River.