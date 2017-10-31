Unavista unveils new Cat Service

UnaVista, London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) hosted platform for regulatory reporting, reference data and analytics, is releasing a suite of services to help the industry meet the upcoming Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) regulation transaction reporting deadlines.

UnaVista has designed a series of services to support the efforts of broker-dealers to get their systems, data and reporting fully compliant with the SEC Rule 613 (CAT) regulatory mandate.

The UnaVista CAT Accelerator tool is the first phase release, a fully audited data management solution generating a series of gap analysis reports that dictate the percentage readiness of a firm's input data inline with the CAT reporting obligation. In a recent survey conducted during the October 4 UnaVista webinar, 'RegTechExchange: Mobilizing for the CAT', more than half of those surveyed said they had yet to start their CAT data reporting analysis.

Maryse Gordon, Senior Pre Sales and Business Development Manager of UnaVista, said: "We know from experience of helping firms with regulations such as MiFID II and EMIR that one of the most difficult aspects of compliance is the collection and organization of a firm's data sources. Our UnaVista CAT Accelerator assists firms with this aspect of preparation by allowing them to import sources gradually, helping them to compare against the specification and identifying any gaps. This service was extremely valuable for clients when preparing for other regulations so we look forward to helping firms prepare for this new U.S. requirement using our first service offering."