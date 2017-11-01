Metamako and Velocimetrics provide analytics & MiFID compliant timestamping
First Published 1st November 2017
Joint solution combines Metamako's hardware devices and Velocimetrics' analytics solution
New York, London and Sydney - Metamako and Velocimetrics have announced a collaboration. Metamako's low-latency, FPGA-enabled network devices will deliver data capture and precision timestamping; Velocimetrics' VMX monitoring software will consume and analyse the 'raw' data to enable financial institutions to measure, monitor and gain insight into their business/trade flows.
The solution will provide a complete audit trail and combine and rationalise many components, typically used in the process of building-out network centric analytics, reducing the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).
Key features include:
- Ability to remove several network components and timestamp on the network.
- Reduced TCO - Metamako devices consolidate tapping, media conversion, packet capture, timestamping and aggregation.
- Ability to monitor a significantly higher number of ports at a much lower cost.
- The joint offering provides lossless data capture by leveraging deep buffers.
- Greater flexibility and configurability - the software-defined nature of the Metamako devices allow for easy reconfiguration and dynamic patching of data flows.
- Regulatory compliance beyond what is required by MiFID II, RTS 25 through nanosecond-precision timestamping.