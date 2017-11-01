Metamako and Velocimetrics provide analytics & MiFID compliant timestamping

New York, London and Sydney - Metamako and Velocimetrics have announced a collaboration. Metamako's low-latency, FPGA-enabled network devices will deliver data capture and precision timestamping; Velocimetrics' VMX monitoring software will consume and analyse the 'raw' data to enable financial institutions to measure, monitor and gain insight into their business/trade flows.

The solution will provide a complete audit trail and combine and rationalise many components, typically used in the process of building-out network centric analytics, reducing the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).

Key features include: