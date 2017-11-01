Axioma enhances global equity risk model suite

Axioma, a provider of enterprise market risk analytics and portfolio construction solutions, has released the latest version of its suite of Worldwide Equity Risk Models (WW4), which consists of short- and medium-horizon fundamental and statistical models. Key features include new factors, enhanced methodologies and model customization options via Risk Model Machine and the WW4 Factor Library.

Features WW4 include:

New factors: Introduction of new factors in response to investment trends, such as the rising allocation towards smart beta strategies, offer managers a more granular estimate of risk and return. Updates include new factors for market sensitivity (beta); profitability; dividend yield; and earnings yield.

Methodology Enhancements: Fine-tuned methodology related to the treatment of extreme and missing data; returns timing due to global market asynchronicity; and the modeling of linked assets, such as ADRs and cross listings, as well as a new currency model.