QuantHouse announces QuantFEED and QuantLINK for Virtu Financial

London - QuantHouse, the provider of market data and trading through API based technologies, has announced the availability of QuantFEED and QuantLINK to Virtu Financial's disclosed Systematic Internaliser platform enabling clients to access Virtu's liquidity under MiFID II's transparent SI regime. Virtu Financial Ireland Limited intends to register as a Systematic Internaliser (SI) in Europe in 2018.

Christiaan Scholtes, Head of Markets in Europe, Virtu Financial, said, "QuantHouse's decision to develop a QuantFEED and QuantLINK offering access to the Virtu SI is an important step allowing us to provide our firm quotes efficiently and transparently to a broader range of market participants."