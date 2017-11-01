Cboe: Ready to go for MiFID II

London - Cboe Global Markets has announced its exchange, Cboe Europe Equities (Cboe), formerly known as Bats Europe, had completed its operational preparations having rolled out its final MiFID II exchange software release.

The software release, deployed on Friday, 27 October 2017, incorporated all remaining customer-facing functionality for MiFID II compliance. This includes additional trade-flagging capabilities and the ability for third-country firms to supply transaction reporting information to Cboe. Participants can now also obtain information related to their order record-keeping obligations.

MiFID II comes into force on Wednesday, 3 January 2018, Cboe plans to be MiFID II compliant from Tuesday, 2 January 2018.

David Howson, Chief Operating Officer of Cboe Europe, said: "We are officially ready from a technical perspective to interface with our customers as required by MiFID II. We can now move into the final stage of working with our regulator and our participants to make sure that they can interface with our systems."