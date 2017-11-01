NRI and Microsoft Japan announce FinTech collaboration

Tokyo - NRI, the provider of system solutions and consulting services, and Microsoft Japan, have announced the establishment of the Financial Digital Innovation Consortium.

The Consortium will initially be composed of 18 organizations that will conduct proof of concept (PoC) studies on key trends in financial technology.

The Consortium's focus will include the financial cloud, advanced data utilization, and the applications of new technologies. Working groups will conduct PoCs on:

1. Financial Cloud application: Aims to standardize flexible and convenient cloud infrastructure with initiatives such as complying with FISC guidelines which is planned to be updated in March, 2018.

2. Advanced data utilization: Supports financial institutions' digital transformation by increasing productivity, supporting sales activities, establishing sound relationship with customers and complying with regulations.

3. New technologies related to FinTech: Explores the possibilities of next-generation financial platforms by applying new technologies such as AI, deep learning and blockchain.

Other organizations participating:

• INTEC Inc.

• Infosys

• NS Solutions Corporation

• Information Services Int'l -Dentsu, Ltd.

• Japan System Techniques Co., Ltd.

• Japan Business Systems, Inc.

• Nihon Unisys, Ltd.

• Numerical Technologies Pte. Ltd.

• FIXER