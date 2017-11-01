Saxo Bank has announced that Jesper Andreasen and Hans-Jørgen Terp Flyger will be joining Saxo Bank to set up a new quant unit with the responsibility to drive and manage the development of new risk tools. The new tools will support Saxo Bank's internal risk functions and will also allow Saxo Bank to offer new improved tools for clients including forward-looking risk management tools.

Jesper has served as Head of the Quant department at Danske Markets (Kwant Daddy) and Hans-Jørgen as Head of Derivatives & Risk IT at Danske Markets. Jesper Andreasen has twice been named "Quant of the year" by Risk Magazine which is known as "the Nobel prize for Quants" and also named Risk Magazine's "In-House System of the Year" in 2015 setting a record in calculation speed.

The new team will be reporting to Global COO, Søren Kyhl, as a central part of the COO department's responsibility for the digital value chain and delivering best-in-class digital experiences and tools to clients.