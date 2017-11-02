TP ICAP appoints Eric Sinclair as CEO, Data & Analytics Division

TP ICAP, the interdealer broker, has announced the appointment of Eric Sinclair as CEO, Information Services.

Eric spent 14 years at the Toronto Stock Exchange (TMX) where he was most recently President of its Market Insights division. Prior to working at TMX, Eric was Executive Vice President at Spectra Securities Software and Vice President, Reuters.

Eric Sinclair, said: "I am delighted to be joining TP ICAP. One thing that has been clear to me throughout the process of joining the company is that it has high ambition for its Information Services division and I am excited to be a part of its growth and development story over the coming months and years."