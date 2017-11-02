Saxo appoints Andrew Edwards as new UK CEO

Saxo Capital Markets, the UK subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S, has announced the appointment of Andrew Edwards as new CEO effective from January 2018.

Andrew Edwards most recently served as CEO of ETX Capital, his appointment will enable Saxo to facilitate partnerships and collaborations as well as giving private clients access to multi-asset trading capabilities.

Anthony Belchambers, Non-Executive Chairman, SCML, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew Edwards in his new role as CEO of Saxo Capital Markets. He has a deep understanding of the UK market and the proven ability to enhance our service offering to institutions, private traders and investors."