Broadway Technology expands into global fixed income

New York - Broadway Technology, a provider of fintech and infrastructure solutions, has signed three tier-one banks, including Barclays, to mark its expansion into the global fixed income marketplace. With this move, Broadway will address capital, operational and business model challenges caused by shifting market structure.

Broadway's fixed income and foreign exchange clients now include 20 major banks and financial institutions. Its patented enterprise middleware, the TOC, serves as the core underlying platform, allowing customers to build their own integrated applications to interoperate with Broadway's fintech solutions, and to adapt to impending regulatory requirements, particularly the EU's upcoming January 2018 MiFID II deadline.