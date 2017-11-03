Saigon Securities chooses Horizon for warrants & futures market making

Paris, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh - Horizon Software, the provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, has announced that Saigon Securities (SSI) has chosen Horizon for warrants and futures market making on the HNX (Hanoi Stock Exchange) and HOSE (Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange).

Ekaluck Chaiyaporn, ASEAN Sales Director at Horizon, said: "Working with SSI adds to our track-record of working with and understanding emerging markets and the technology needed to support their development. We have demonstrated time and time again that our trading platform is adaptable to local requirements."