Aquis Exchange hires head of project/product management

London - Ip, who joined Aquis in late September 2017, is a veteran financial services manager having spent five years in that function at Thomson Reuters. Prior to that, Ip held a number of client service and product development roles at Horizon Software and Actant Ltd.

At Aquis, Ip will be responsible for co-ordinating internal projects such as development of new order types for the Aquis MTF and delivery of matching engines, single dealer platforms and surveillance systems to third parties. He will report to Aquis Exchange COO, Jonathan Clelland.